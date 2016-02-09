Birthday boy Alli stakes claim as Europe's best young talent
LONDON English football's new poster boy, Dele Alli, turns 21 on Tuesday with new figures suggesting he is the most productive young player in Europe.
LONDON Spaniard Rafael Nadal will sharpen his grasscourt game at London's Queen's Club ahead of Wimbledon in June, organisers of the Aegon Championships said on Tuesday.
The 14-times grand slam champion, ranked fifth in the world, has fond memories of Queen's, having won the title there in 2008 before going on to beat Roger Federer a few weeks later and claim his first Wimbledon crown.
Defending champion Andy Murray is also confirmed for the traditional warm-up event which starts on June 13.
"Holding that trophy again would be amazing although I am well aware of the difficulties because the tournament always has so many good players," Nadal said in a statement.
Before his thoughts turn to grass, however, Nadal will seek to return to the kind of form that once made him dominate men's tennis, particularly on clay.
He suffered a disappointing first-round exit at the Australian Open and with his 30th birthday looming his aura is in danger of fading.
He has not won a title since August in Hamburg and has not added to his grand slam collection since the 2014 French Open when he ruled at Roland Garros for a record ninth time.
He is top seed at this week's Buenos Aires Open.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON English football's new poster boy, Dele Alli, turns 21 on Tuesday with new figures suggesting he is the most productive young player in Europe.
Chelsea are well aware of what must be done to clinch the Premier League title but will also be looking cautiously over their shoulders as Tottenham Hotspur continue their relentless pursuit of the leaders, midfielder Eden Hazard has said.