England's Farrell fit to start against Scotland
LONDON First-choice goalkicker Owen Farrell passed a late fitness test and will start at inside centre for England against Scotland in their Six Nations clash at Twickenham on Saturday.
World tennis number one Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from next week's Basel indoor tournament because of fatigue.
The 27-year-old Spaniard, who has reclaimed top spot in the rankings after a superb year since returning from injury in February, announced his decision on his Facebook page.
"Sorry to announce that I won't travel to Basel in Switzerland but after very exhausting weeks I have to regroup my fitness and my body," said Nadal, this year's French Open and U.S. Open champion.
"I will do my best to come back to the Swiss Indoors next year."
Local favourite Roger Federer will play in Basel, hoping to cement his place in next month's ATP World Tour finals in London.
ROME France beat Italy 40-18 in Rome on Saturday to keep their slim Six Nations title dreams alive, at least for a few hours.
CARDIFF Referee Wayne Barnes played a key role in another Irish defeat in the Six Nations rugby championship but this time there were no complaints from Ireland coach Joe Schmidt about his handling of the match following Wales' 22-9 win on Friday.