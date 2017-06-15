Britain turns tables on New Zealand to win Youth America's Cup
HAMILTON, Bermuda Britain will not be bringing the America's Cup home this year but they narrowly beat New Zealand to clinch the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda on Wednesday.
PARIS Top seed Johanna Konta made short work of doubles partner Yanina Wickmayer to reach the quarter-finals of the Aegon Open grasscourt tournament in Nottingham on Thursday.
Konta, the world number eight who will carry Britain's hopes into Wimbledon along with Andy Murray, won 6-4 6-1 against the Belgian Wickmayer and will face Australian Ashleigh Barty next.
Konta, surprisingly beaten in the French Open first round by world number 109 Hsieh Su-Wei, coped better with Nottingham's windy conditions as she forged 4-0 ahead in the opening set.
Wickmayer briefly threatened to make a match of it but Konta was relatively untroubled.
"I was able to deal with the conditions well. I really enjoy playing in front of this home crowd," she said.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Mark Heinrich)
LONDON England paceman Stuart Broad suffered an injury scare ahead of the four-test series against South Africa when he left the field with a heel problem after bowling just one over for his county Nottinghamshire against Leicestershire on Wednesday.
AUCKLAND With an old head on young shoulders and an electrifying turn of pace, Rieko Ioane is more than ready to face the British and Irish Lions on Saturday and coach Steve Hansen has no qualms about giving him the start in the first test.