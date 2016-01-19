Belarus' Victoria Azarenka celebrates after winning her first round match against Belgium's Alison van Uytvanck at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

Belarus' Victoria Azarenka hits a shot during her first round match against Belgium's Alison van Uytvanck at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Victoria Azarenka said she was modelling her improved footwork on Novak Djokovic after beginning her quest for a third Australian Open title with a 6-0 6-0 drubbing of Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck on Tuesday.

The Belarusian produced a powerful masterclass to post the first 'double bagel' of the tournament, offering more evidence that she is back to her best after battling foot injuries and a plummeting ranking for the past two years.

She warmed up for the Australian Open by winning the title in Brisbane and is clearly benefiting from the work she has put in to increase her speed around the court.

But she still has a way to go to emulate the men's world number one, whose elastic-limbed movement has made him almost unbeatable at a tournament he has won five times.

"I really want to have that as my goal," the 14th seed told reporters.

"I mean, really what perfect movement for me is looking at Djokovic. I really love to see the way he moves, how fluid he is, how efficient he is, the transition he does.

"For me, that's kind of the goal."

Azarenka played down the significance of the perfect scoreline against an outclassed Van Uytvanck, a player who reached the quarter-finals of the French Open last year.

"I don't think I'm looking for perfection," said Azarenka, who next faces Danka Kovinic of Montenegro.

"I'm looking for effort. I'm looking for focus. I like that I was very composed today from first point to the last point. Like it didn't matter what the score was.

"I was there on every point."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)