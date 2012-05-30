Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
MADRID Casemiro's stunning volley crowned a superb display from Real Madrid, who fought back to beat Napoli 3-1 at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday.
PARIS World number one Victoria Azarenka looked more like her usual dominant self at the French Open on Wednesday when she demolished German qualifier Dinah Pfizenmaier 6-1 6-1 to ease into the third round.
The Belarussian, who was made to work hard in the first round against Italian Alberta Brianti, needed just 55 minutes to crush the world number 198.
Azarenka lost the first game but went on to reel off 11 in a row as she overpowered her 20-year-old opponent.
Next up for the Australian Open champion will be either China's 31st seed Zheng Jie or Canada's Aleksandra Wozniak.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has been fined 8,000 pounds after admitting a misconduct charge following Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw against West Bromwich Albion, the Football Association said on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE Australian swimming great Grant Hackett has posted a photo of himself on social media with cuts and bruises to his face and accused his brother of assault, a day after the triple Olympic champion was arrested for a disturbance at his family home.