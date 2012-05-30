PARIS World number one Victoria Azarenka looked more like her usual dominant self at the French Open on Wednesday when she demolished German qualifier Dinah Pfizenmaier 6-1 6-1 to ease into the third round.

The Belarussian, who was made to work hard in the first round against Italian Alberta Brianti, needed just 55 minutes to crush the world number 198.

Azarenka lost the first game but went on to reel off 11 in a row as she overpowered her 20-year-old opponent.

Next up for the Australian Open champion will be either China's 31st seed Zheng Jie or Canada's Aleksandra Wozniak.

