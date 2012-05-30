Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
MADRID Casemiro's stunning volley crowned a superb display from Real Madrid, who fought back to beat Napoli 3-1 at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday.
PARIS World number one Victoria Azarenka looked more like her usual dominant self at the French Open on Wednesday when she demolished German qualifier Dinah Pfizenmaier 6-1 6-1 to ease into the third round.
The Belarussian, who was on the verge of a shock first round defeat by Italian Alberta Brianti on Monday, needed just 55 minutes to crush the world number 198.
Azarenka lost the first game but went on to reel off 11 in a row as she overpowered her 20-year-old opponent.
"I didn't really know my opponent today, and it took me the first few games to kind of understand what she does and what kind of game she plays to adjust a little bit," Azarenka told reporters. "But after a few games I started to find my better rhythm. Definitely played much better today."
Next up for the Australian Open champion will be Canada's Aleksandra Wozniak.
"She's a tricky opponent," Azarenka said of her next test. "I definitely have to come up with good tennis in my next round."
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)
