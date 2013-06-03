Wood double lifts Leeds to 3-1 win at Birmingham
Leeds United striker Chris Wood scored twice in a 3-1 win at Birmingham City on Friday that lifted them to within one point of third-placed Huddersfield Town in the Championship.
PARIS Women's third seed Victoria Azarenka screeched past Italian former champion Francesca Schiavone into the quarter-finals of the French Open on Monday, winning 6-3 6-0 on Chatrier Court.
Neither player found any rhythm on serve with five consecutive breaks but once Azarenka found her range, she pulled away to advance to the last eight for a third time.
The match began in front of a quarter full stadium with Azarenka's wails and groans, and 2010 champion Schiavone's kung-fu style sound effects echoing around the arena.
From 3-3 in the opening set, Azarenka began to strike the ball with much greater power and Schiavone's challenge soon faded.
Double Australian Open champion Azarenka will face either American Bethanie Mattek-Sands or Maria Kirilenko next as she targets a first semi-final appearance at Roland Garros.
World number one Andy Murray overpowered Lucas Pouille 7-5 6-1 on Friday to reach the Dubai Championships final in which he will play Fernando Verdasco.
BELGRADE Britain's Andy Pozzi put years of injury woes behind him to clinch the 60 metres hurdles gold medal at the European indoor athletics championships on Friday and claim his first international title.