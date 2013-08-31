Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a return to Alize Cornet of France at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

NEW YORK Victoria Azarenka dropped her first set of the tournament on Saturday but recovered to safely book her place in the last 16 at the U.S. Open.

A finalist last year and one of the favourites to win the title this season, the Belarussian overcame a shaky start to beat Alize Cornet of France 6-7(2) 6-3 6-2.

Azarenka's next opponent is former world number Ana Ivanovic, who also came from behind to win her center court clash with American Christina Mchale 4-6 7-5 6-4.

"In the first set, Alize played really well and I made too many mistakes," Azarenka said.

"I wasn't patient enough. I had a lot of chances and I didn't convert them.

"The difference in the second and third sets was I played a bit more aggressive and when I got my chances I did convert them."

