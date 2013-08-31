Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
NEW YORK Victoria Azarenka dropped her first set of the tournament on Saturday but recovered to safely book her place in the last 16 at the U.S. Open.
A finalist last year and one of the favourites to win the title this season, the Belarussian overcame a shaky start to beat Alize Cornet of France 6-7(2) 6-3 6-2.
Azarenka's next opponent is former world number Ana Ivanovic, who also came from behind to win her center court clash with American Christina Mchale 4-6 7-5 6-4.
"In the first set, Alize played really well and I made too many mistakes," Azarenka said.
"I wasn't patient enough. I had a lot of chances and I didn't convert them.
"The difference in the second and third sets was I played a bit more aggressive and when I got my chances I did convert them."
(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Gene Cherry)
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
Champions England face more of a burden of expectation than underdogs Scotland ahead of their Six Nations clash on Saturday, Scottish captain John Barclay said on Tuesday.