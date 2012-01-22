Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a return to Iveta Benesova of Czech Republic during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

MELBOURNE Victoria Azarenka walks a fine line on court, her demons bubbling just below the surface, but the tempestuous world number three would rather feed off the full spectrum of emotion than live life in black and white.

The Belarussian stepped on court with Keri Hilson's "Lose Control" pumping through her iPod ahead of her Australian Open fourth round match against Iveta Benesova Sunday, and while the emotions were kept in check for the most part it took a burst of passion to get her over the line.

The 22-year-old, who moved into the quarter-finals with a 6-2 6-2 win, said in an interview she was doing a better job of limiting her ballistic outbursts of frustration.

"I'm a very emotional player," Azarenka told Reuters. "I think I'm doing a very good job of controlling my 'bad emotions' but they are always going to be there."

The 2009 Wimbledon semi-finalist says tennis needs players who live on the edge sometimes.

"It's not fun to watch somebody who has absolutely no emotions, it's like watching a black and white movie."

The third seed took 77 minutes to dismantle her Czech opponent in blazing heat at Rod Laver Arena, the match only springing to life when Benesova fought off four match points and Azarenka felt the fire in her belly.

Brow furrowed below her lime-green headband, Azarenka cursed and cajoled herself to close out the match, shrieking in victory with a crunching forehand winner.

The Belarussian is not a universal crowd favourite, but few provide better entertainment.

THE GRUNT

Azarenka won the title over a strong field at the Sydney warm-up event last week and has stormed through the first week at Melbourne Park with four emphatic victories.

A tough offseason of physical and mental training has begun to pay off and while many of her rivals in the women's game are struggling with injuries, the 5ft-11in (180cm) righthander is in peak condition.

Injuries have been a major concern in the women's draw, with seven-times grand slam champion Venus Williams (illness) and German world number 10 Andrea Petkovic (back) missing out.

Top seed Caroline Wozniacki, Kim Clijsters and Serena Williams all came into the tournament with injuries, while Maria Sharapova was forced to pull out of the Brisbane warm-up event due to an ankle issue.

Azarenka said the influence of power on the women's game was taking its toll.

"The game has become so physical, the speed, the power that we play with is so much higher than before," she added. "The slides, the stops, it's way tougher on the body and I think that's the answer."

Azarenka, who says she would like to give acting a try at some point, has no problem with the criticism she receives for her infamous 'grunting' during games.

Even the mocking imitations from a partisan crowd during her win over local hope Casey Dellacqua in the second round on Wednesday failed to get under her skin.

"It has become part of my breathing, part of my moving, part of my game," she said with a shrug and a smile.

"It's part of who I am."

(Editing by John O'Brien)