My dream has died, says sacked Ranieri
LONDON Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
MELBOURNE Victoria Azarenka reached her first grand slam final with a 6-4 1-6 6-3 victory over defending champion Kim Clijsters at the Australian Open on Thursday.
Azarenka overpowered the Belgian from the baseline in the first set but her game fell apart early in the second.
However, the 22-year-old Azarenka regathered her composure with a strong deciding set to wrap up the semi-final in two hours, 12 minutes.
"I felt like my hand is about 200kg and my body is about 1,000 and everything is shaking," said the Belarussian, emotion etched over her face.
"But that feeling when you finally win is such a relief, it's like 'My God! I cannot believe it's finally over', I just want to cry."
The world number three, a Wimbledon semi-finalist last year, will face Maria Sharapova or Petra Kvitova in the Melbourne final.
PUNE, India Left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe picked up 12 wickets to guide Australia to a first win in India since 2004, the 333-run thrashing in the opening test also bringing the home side's 19-match unbeaten streak to a juddering halt on Saturday.
WELLINGTON South Africa captain AB de Villiers became the fastest man to score 9,000 one-day international runs as he led his side to a 159-run victory over New Zealand in the third one-day international on Saturday.