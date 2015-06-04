PARIS Serena Williams's health and gamesmanship were the subjects on everyone's lips at the French Open after the ailing world number one beat Timea Bacsinszky in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Williams prevailed 4-6 6-3 6-0, recovering from a set and a break down despite looking unwell throughout, wrapping iced towels around her neck and ending the post-match on-court interview because of a coughing fit.

The American, who pulled out of a doubles match at Wimbledon last year because of a viral illness and suffered from a cold at the Australian Open, won the last 10 games after falling 3-2 down in the second set.

Walking back to her chair at snail's pace at every change of ends and looking subdued, the 2002 and 2013 Roland Garros champion did not appear to be in good shape but her Swiss opponent had no issues.

"Sometimes I know that she was taking a bit more time, but I never really thought she was doing it on purpose to destabilise me," Bacsinszky told a news conference.

"Why would she do this? I didn't really have the feeling she was doing it to try and destabilise me, something mean, no."

Williams skipped the post-match news conference, issuing a statement to explain she had been "unwell for a few days", although that did not show in her 6-1 6-3 demolition of Italian Sara Errani in the quarter-finals.

Bacsinszky, 25, was not unsettled by what was happening on the other side of the court.

"Whether this be theatrical or not, it's part of the game. The rules are clear. The one who wins is the one who wins the very last point," the 23rd seed said.

"We have umpires and referees to appraise these things, to evaluate if there are things that are not really fair play."

Bacsinszky had control of the match in the first set and early in the second, dictating play with her devastating backhand but suddenly everything went wrong.

The name and reputation of her opponent, a 19-times grand slam champion, were irrelevant, according to the Swiss.

"I'm really proud about how I handled it. When I played her in Indian Wells in front of a big crowd, maybe I got more impressed than here," she explained.

"I think I handled it quite well today. But I want to handle it even better next time."

