Petra Martic of Croatia looks at the referee during her match against Marion Bartoli of France during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

PARIS Local favourite Marion Bartoli suffered a surprise 6-2 3-6 6-3 defeat against Croatia's Petra Martic in the second round of the French Open on Wednesday.

The eighth-seeded Bartoli, a semi-finalist at Roland Garros last year, served 14 double faults as she crashed out in two hours and 12 minutes against the world number 50.

Bartoli came from a break down in the second set to level the tie but she never looked comfortable on Court Suzanne Lenglen under threatening skies.

Martic served an ace on her second match point to set up a third-round meeting with Spanish 29th seed Anabel Medina Garrigues.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)