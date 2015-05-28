Tottenham's Lamela out for the season, to undergo hip surgery
Tottenham Hotspur's attacking midfielder Erik Lamela will miss the rest of the season with a hip injury and is set to have surgery on Saturday to rectify the persistent problem.
PARIS Kei Nishikori became the first player through to the fourth round of the French Open without hitting a ball on Thursday when his third-round opponent Benjamin Becker withdrew injured.
The Japanese fifth seed will now get an extended break as his clash with German Becker was scheduled for Friday, meaning he will not play again until Sunday.
The U.S. Open runner-up beat Brazil's Thomaz Bellucci on Wednesday and is yet to drop a set as he looks to better his previous run at Roland Garros when he also reached the last 16 in 2013 before losing to Rafa Nadal.
A medical bulletin said Becker had suffered a pectoral muscle injury during a five-set defeat of 32nd seed Fernando Verdasco of Spain on Wednesday.
FUNCHAL Madeira renamed its airport in honour of Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday - although it is a new statue of the four-times world player of the year that is likely to grab the headlines.