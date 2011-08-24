MIAMI When Alex Bogomolov takes to the court at next week's U.S. Open it will be for the first time as a top 50 player after a belated and unlikely rise through the rankings that may yet produce a few more surprises.

"Bogie," as he is known on the circuit, is a Moscow-born, Florida-raised 28-year-old whose career was derailed by injury and a doping case and had to cope with a divorce in the midst of a slide down the rankings.

Bogomolov started 2010 outside the top 300 in the world but heads to Flushing Meadows a career-high 45th and with wins over world number four Andy Murray in Miami in March and France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in Cincinnati last week.

"I don't know why it has taken me so long," jokes Bogomolov, whose father was a Soviet national tennis coach that worked with two-times grand slam winner Yevgeny Kafelnikov.

Bogomolov defeated Andy Roddick in 1998 to become the U.S. under 16 champion but there seemed a time that he would never reach his potential after testing positive in 2005 for using an asthma spray that is no longer illegal. He received a short ban but had to repay substantial prize money.

Then came a split with his wife - former American tennis hopeful Ashley Harkleroad - in 2006 followed by a serious wrist injury that sidelined him in 2008.

With his girlfriend pregnant, Bogomolov turned to teaching at an academy to pay the bills, a route that many struggling pros have taken and from which so many have never returned.

But Bogomolov was determined to get back on the ATP Tour, even if it meant knuckling down on the lesser tours and working his way back through the ranks.

"The wrist took like two years out of my career really, even though when I started playing I wasn't confident with my backhand," said Bogomolov.

"But the one thing I feel like was a blessing in disguise was it gave me a slice. I learned how to slice; I learned how to use it on the offense and on the defence. Before the injury I had no idea. My slice would hit the fence."

FRIENDLY FISH

Last year, Bogomolov began to believe he could get beyond where he had been before his troubles hit him. In his struggle he found a key ally in fellow American Mardy Fish, who was in the midst of his own impressive improvement in results.

"We practiced the first practice I had of the year at the Australian Open this year, and he said, 'dude, keep playing like this and you'll be top 50 by the end of the year,'" said Bogomolov.

"Gradually, every tournament, every time we've seen each other, we try and practice every week. He's like, 'dude, you're getting closer; you're getting closer.'"

In contrast to earlier in his career, Bogomolov also feels he has some backing off the court.

"After a loss back in the day, I would go into hiding for three days, got depressed, did not talk to anybody, turned my phone off, and just basically went in hiding until the next tournament," he said.

"Now I deal with the losses as professionally as it gets. I have a beer at night and next day it's back to work, reassess, reevaluate everything I have to do."

(Editing by Frank Pingue)