PARIS Eugenie Bouchard won her leg of a possible Canadian double at the French Open on Tuesday, reaching the semi-finals by defeating Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro 7-6(4) 2-6 7-5.

Suarez Navarro, 25, squandered a 5-2 lead in the first set, caught by Bouchard's attacking play that sent her 163 cm (5ft 4 in) opponent scurrying across the baseline, unable to dominate with her trademark one-handed backhand.

After stealing the first set, Bouchard, 20, took the early momentum in the second, breaking serve in the opening game only to be broken straight back by the 14th seed, who went on to break twice more as Bouchard's levels appeared to dip.

Reaching her second consecutive grand slam semi after the drama of two contested line calls in her winning game, the 18th seed will play Russian former world number one Maria Sharapova in the last four.

Canada's Milos Raonic takes on Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals later on Tuesday.

