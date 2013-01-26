Bob and Mike (L) Bryan of the U.S. pose with the trophy after defeating Robin Haase Igor Sijsling of Netherlands in their men's doubles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Bob and Mike Bryan of the U.S. pose with the trophy after defeating Robin Haase Igor Sijsling of Netherlands in their men's doubles final match the amount of slams they have won, at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Bob Bryan (L) of the U.S. hits a return to Robin Haase and Igor Sijsling of Netherlands during his men's doubles final match with Mike Bryan (R) at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Bob and Mike (L) Bryan of the U.S. pose with the trophy after defeating Robin Haase and Igor Sijsling of Netherlands in their men's doubles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

MELBOURNE American twins Bob and Mike Bryan became the most successful men's pair in grand-slam history on Saturday when they won their 13th doubles title together at the Australian Open.

The 34-year-olds beat the Dutch pairing of Robin Haase and Igor Sijsling 6-3 6-4 to break the record of 12 grand slams they had shared with Australians John Newcombe and Tony Roche.

"Obviously it feels really good to have that record and to be a part of history feels really special," Mike Bryan said.

"We weren't thinking much about it on court but once we look back on our careers it will be fun to see what we have done. It's a big record."

The left-handed Bob Bryan served out for victory to seal their sixth Australian Open title together.

It was the brothers' 84th career title and their second consecutive grand-slam triumph, after their win at the U.S. Open in September.

