PARIS If Frenchman Jeremy Chardy needed any extra motivation when he takes on Britain's Andy Murray in the last 16 of the French Open he will only have to cast his mind back a few weeks to Rome.

Chardy was drawn to play the in-form Murray in the second round at the Masters 1000 event and lost 6-4 6-3, but was angered when Murray pulled out in the next round, claiming tiredness after a long winning run on the surface.

Add in the fact that Murray is coached by Frenchwoman Amelie Mauresmo and their are plenty of ingredients that have spiced up the eighth meeting between the two players.

"I was a little bit pissed. I mean, when you are starting a tournament and he beat me first round, and he's so confident and he wants to be one of the best players, win a grand slam.

"If you want to win a grand lam, everybody is tired, for me. So I was a little bit pissed when I see he retired because of tiredness. But it's his choice, and, I mean, for the moment he's doing well. So if he wins Roland Garros, everybody will say it was a good choice. If he loses, it will be wrong."

Chardy, the only one of the five Frenchmen to reach the fourth round who is not seeded, says Mauresmo being in Murray's camp should make no difference to the home support.

"Amelie did a really great job with Andy, but the support will be for me, because Amelie stopped to play now.

"So is a guy from England against a French guy, so I hope the crowd will be 100 percent for me."

Chardy has reached the last 16 once before, in 2008, while Murray has twice been to the semi-final, losing to Rafa Nadal on both occasions, most recently last year.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)