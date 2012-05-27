Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina serves to Albert Montanes of Spain during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina returns the ball to Albert Montanes of Spain during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina returns the ball to Albert Montanes of Spain during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Argentine Juan Martin del Potro survived an injury scare to book his place in the second round of the French Open with a 6-2 6-7 6-2 6-1 win against Spain's Albert Montanes on Sunday.

The ninth-seeded Del Potro, a Roland Garros semi-finalist in 2009, received treatment on a sore left knee at the end of the second set before motoring through to prevail with a service winner on his first match point.

The 2009 U.S. Open champion started brightly, sprinkling the court with forehand winners to open a 6-2 4-2 lead before seizing up as claycourt specialist Montanes fought back to take the second set tiebreak 7-5.

Del Potro, however, regrouped after the trainer strapped his left knee to set up a second-round meeting with Frenchman Edouard Roger Vasselin.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)