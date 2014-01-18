Milos Raonic of Canada serves to Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during their men's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria celebrates defeating Milos Raonic of Canada during their men's singles match at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

MELBOURNE Grigor Dimitrov upset 11th seed Milos Raonic 6-3 3-6 6-4 7-6(10) in an 156-minute Australian Open thriller on Saturday to reach the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time.

Famous more for being the boyfriend of Maria Sharapova, the 22nd ranked 22-year-old Bulgarian has long been identified as a rising talent in men's tennis but previously flattered to deceive on the game's biggest stages.

In the Margaret Court Arena bearpit on Saturday, though, he held his nerve through the tightest of fourth set tiebreaks to seal the victory on his fifth match point when Canadian Raonic netted a forehand.

The man once nicknamed "Baby Fed" for the similarity in his playing style to Roger Federer will next face world number 62 Roberto Bautista for a place in the quarter-finals after the Spaniard beat Benoit Paire 6-2 6-1 6-4.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; editing by Ian Ransom)