Sep 9, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves to Gael Monfils of France on day twelve of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

Factbox on Serbia's Novak Djokovic, who will play Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka in the final of the U.S. Open on Sunday.

GRAND SLAM TITLES (12): Australian Open: 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016; French Open 2016; Wimbledon: 2011, 2014, 2015; U.S. Open: 2011, 2015

U.S. OPEN

* Became the first man in the Open Era to reach a gram slam semi-final after three retirements or walkovers. Djokovic's nine sets and 84 games completed are the fewest en route to a semi-final at any major in the Open Era that featured a 128 draw.

* Appearing in his seventh U.S. Open final, twice a winner in 2011 and 2015

* With a win would become the first man to clinch back-to-back U.S. Open titles since Roger Federer won four straight from 2004.

THIS SEASON

* Became first tennis player to surpass $100 million in prize money

* Won French Open to join Rod Laver and Don Budge as the only men to hold all four major titles at once.

* Winner of seven titles this season (Australian Open, French Open, Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid, Toronto)

* Loss to American Donald Querrey in Wimbledon third round ended calendar grand slam bid and 30 match win streak at majors.

* In February became third active player to reach 700 career wins joining Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal

MAKING HIS NAME

Born: Belgrade, May 22, 1987

Began playing tennis aged four. His father was a professional skier and wanted his son to be a skier or professional soccer player but changed his mind when Djokovic excelled at tennis from an early age.

PLAYING CAREER

* First full year on tour in 2005: Made grand slam debut as a qualifier at the Australian Open, losing to Russian Marat Safin in the first round. Finished year inside the top 100.

* In 2006, he won his first ATP tour title at Amersfoort.

*In 2007, he won five titles (Adelaide, Miami, Estoril, Montreal and Vienna) and reached his first grand slam final at the U.S. Open, losing to Federer.

*Beat Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to win his maiden grand slam title at the 2008 Australian Open -- becoming the first Serbian man to win one of the four majors.

*Led Serbia to their first Davis Cup title with victory over France in Belgrade in December 2010.

*Began 2011 by winning the Australian Open, beating Briton Andy Murray in the final, to end his three-year wait for a second grand slam title.

*Secured the number one spot on July 4, 2011 by beating Tsonga in the Wimbledon semi-finals, then beat Nadal to clinch his first Wimbledon crown, his first title on grass.

*Began 2013 by beating Murray to become the first man in the professional era to win three successive Australian Open titles.

*Beats Murray again in the French Open final in 2016 to finally win the claycourt major at his 12th attempt and complete his grand slam collection.

(Compiled by Steve Keating in New York. Editing by Andrew Both)