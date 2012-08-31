Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a return to Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves to Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NEW YORK Defending champion Novak Djokovic marched into the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday with a 6-2 6-1 6-2 victory over world number 112 Rogerio Dutra Silva.

The Serb was a class above the 28-year-old Brazilian as he stormed to victory in one hour, 39 minutes.

Second seed Djokovic dropped just two games in his opening-round win and Dutra Silva managed only three more as the Serb ripped his game apart.

Djokovic made just 14 unforced errors as he cruised through to a meeting with France's Julien Benneteau or American wildcard Dennis Novikov.

