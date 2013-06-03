India win toss, opt to bat against Australia in second test
BENGALURU India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat in the second match of their four-test series against an unchanged Australia at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.
PARIS World number one Novak Djokovic overcame the loss of his first set of the tournament to advance to the French Open quarter-finals with a 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory over 16th seed Philipp Kohlschreiber on Monday.
The top-seeded Serb opened up sluggishly as German Kohlschreiber fired on all cylinders.
Djokovic quickly regained control though, breaking early in each set and saving a few break points on the way to a somewhat uneventful victory.
He next faces German Tommy Haas, the 12th seed, for a place in the semi-finals as he bids to land the trophy at Roland Garros for the first time.
Speaking in French to a courtside interviewer, Djokovic said: "It was tough for me today against an opponent who has the qualities to play well on clay.
"After the first set I played well. I'm satisfied."
Djokovic, who ended Rafa Nadal's eight-year reign on Monte Carlo clay last month, was broken in the fifth game as he became unsettled by Kohlschreiber's crosscourt backhand.
The German held firm, saving a break point with a forehand winner down the line before sealing the opening set with a sliced backhand that clipped the net.
Djokovic then found his range and despite his best efforts and a few exquisite drop shots, Kohlschreiber could not disrupt the six-times grand slam champion.
The 16th seed threatened with a few break points but Djokovic remained focused and saw them off with relative ease.
Kohlschreiber cancelled out one of two breaks in the fourth set and saved a match point with yet another crosscourt pass.
Djokovic then drilled a forehand winner to go through after producing some solid tennis.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)
ANTIGUA England captain Eoin Morgan blazed a fluent 107 to help secure a 45-run victory over West Indies in the first one-day international at a windy Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Friday.
Leeds United striker Chris Wood scored twice in a 3-1 win at Birmingham City on Friday that lifted them to within one point of third-placed Huddersfield Town in the Championship.