Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's semi-final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

NEW YORK Top seed Novak Djokovic won a five-set thriller against Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open on Saturday.

Djokovic recovered from a two-sets-to-one deficit to beat Wawrinka 2-6 7-6(4) 3-6 6-3 6-4 in front of a packed house on Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows.

The Serb's supreme fitness levels were crucial as the ninth-seeded Wawrinka became fatigued during the final two sets.

An incredible 21-minute, 30-point game at 1-1 in the fifth set went Wawrinka's way, but he dropped serve at 2-2 as Djokovic assumed control.

Wawrinka cracked 57 winners to Djokovic's 38 but a first-serve percentage of 50 proved costly for the Swiss.

Djokovic served out the match to 15 to win in four hours and nine minutes.

Djokovic will clash with either Spain's second-seeded Rafa Nadal or eighth-seeded Frenchman Richard Gasquet in Monday's final.

(Reporting by Will Swanton, Editing by Gene Cherry)