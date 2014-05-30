Handscomb-Marsh rearguard earns draw for Australia
RANCHI, India Resolute rearguard action by Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh helped Australia escape with a remarkable draw against India on the final day of the third test on Monday.
PARIS World No.2 Novak Djokovic overcame a minor scare to beat Croatian 25th seed Marin Cilic 6-3 6-2 6-7(2) 6-4 and advance into the fourth round of the French Open on Friday.
Djokovic, chasing the only grand slam title to elude him, was in complete control until the end of the third set, when the big-serving Cilic forced him to a tiebreak, which the six-times grand slam champion lost 7-2.
Normal service resumed afterwards and Djokovic, although not playing his best tennis, finished it off on Cilic's serve when the Croatian double faulted.
He will next face either Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the 13th seed, or Polish 22nd seed Jerzy Janowicz.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff.
ZURICH Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.