Novak Djokovic of Serbia (L) greets Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France after their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS World No. 2 Novak Djokovic of Serbia continued his stroll through the French Open draw when he destroyed local favourite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-1 6-4 6-1 on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals.

Djokovic, chasing the only grand slam title to elude him, was never troubled by the 13th-seeded Tsonga, who suffered an embarrassing defeat in 89 minutes one year after making it to the last four in Paris.

The Frenchman's ordeal ended on the first match point when he sent a backhand long as Djokovic reached the quarter-finals of a grand slam for the 20th consecutive time.

He will next face Canadian eighth seed Milos Raonic.

In 2012, Djokovic needed five sets to see off Tsonga in the quarter-finals and the Serbian had no intention of letting that happen again.

"The performance was great from the start till the end. I came with the exact level of intensity that I was looking for before the start of the match," said Djokovic, who converted seven of nine break points.

"Two years ago was kind of a similar situation where I started very well, won the set 6‑1 and I was 4‑2 up and then he managed to come back. Then we had the tough match and that ended up in five sets," he told reporters.

"I didn't want the similar scenario."

Tsonga paid the price for poor preparations having lost in the second round at the Madrid Masters and the third round at the Rome Masters last month.

"It does hurt. After the match, I mean, I had lots of thoughts in my mind. But I have to continue. I need to hang on," he said.

