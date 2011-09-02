- NEW YORK Novak Djokovic got a full match in but barely a full workout as the world number one romped past unseeded Carlos Berlocq of Argentina 6-0 6-0 6-2 on Thursday to advance to the third round of the U.S. Open.

The Serb had won his first round match when Irish qualifier Conor Niland retired trailing 6-0 5-1 over worries he would get sick on court from a bad case of food poisoning.

Australian Open and Wimbledon champion Djokovic spent a bit more time on Arthur Ashe Stadium court against Berlocq, with the greatest suspense being whether the soft-hitting Argentine would be able to win a game from the top seed.

Berlocq broke through in the 15th game and won a standing ovation from the centre court crowd.

Djokovic next plays Russian Nikolay Davydenko, who advanced past Potito Starace of Italy in straight sets.

