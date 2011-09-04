NEW YORK Top seed Novak Djokovic continued his irresistible move through the U.S. Open field with a straight sets victory over Russian Nikolay Davydenko on Saturday to reach the round of 16.

The Serb world number one improved his sensational 2011 record to 60-2 with a 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory over the 30-year-old Davydenko in Flushing Meadows.

The Australian and Wimbledon champion got more of a workout than in his first two matches, trading groundstrokes with the veteran Russian before ending the two hour, seven minute match with a sizzling forehand winner.

The 24-year-old Djokovic had enough energy in reserve to treat the Arthur Ashe Stadium audience to some of his best dance moves as the crowd roared their approval.

Djokovic said he was inspired to show off his steps after seeing the wild gyrations of a fan in the stands pictured on the stadium's big screen during one of the changeovers.

"The New York crowd, especially in the night matches, is very special," he said. "You know, they really get involved. They have a lot of fun. They're very loud. A lot of music in the changeovers.

"I think every grand slam has something special about it. You know, Wimbledon is very quiet, all white. Here it's all about entertainment."

Djokovic did not give himself good reviews on the first act of his performance against Davydenko.

"I had some ups and downs in my match," he said. "Look, it's the first test I think I had this tournament."

The Serb said he did not underestimate the Russian.

"I was aware of his qualities. You know, Davydenko is a great player," said Djokovic. "He's been around for many years. He knows how to play on this stadium. He knows how to play majors.

"He went out there and played his game, very aggressive. I think I was a little too defensive at the start. But when I needed to adjust, I did. I made the crucial breaks each set."

Djokovic next meets 22nd seed Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine, who beat Ivo Karlovic of Croatia to advance.

