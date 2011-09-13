Factbox on Novak Djokovic, who won the U.S. Open on Monday for the first time, beating Spain's Rafa Nadal 6-2 6-4 6-7 6-1 at Flushing Meadows.

* Born: Belgrade, Serbia, May 22, 1987

* Coached by Slovak former ATP professional Marian Vajda since 2006.

* Began playing tennis aged four.

* His father was a professional skier and wanted his son to be a skier or professional soccer player but changed his mind when Djokovic excelled at tennis from an early age.

* First full year on tour in 2005, made grand slam debut as a qualifier at the Australian Open, losing to Marat Safin in the first round. Finished as the youngest player (18 years, five months) inside the top 100.

* In 2006, he won his first ATP tour title at Amersfoort, followed that with second title indoors at Metz.

* In 2007, he won five titles (Adelaide, Miami, Estoril, Montreal and Vienna), made the semi-finals at the French Open and Wimbledon and advanced to his first grand slam final at the U.S. Open, losing to Roger Federer 7-6 7-6 6-4.

* Broke the Federer-Nadal grand slam duopoly by beating Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in four sets to win his maiden major title at the 2008 Australian Open.

* Upset Federer in the semi-finals of the 2010 U.S. Open before losing in four sets to Nadal in his second final in New York.

* Led Serbia to their first Davis Cup title with victory over France in Belgrade in December, 2010.

* Began 2011 by winning the Australian Open, beating Andy Murray in the final, to end his three-year wait for a second grand slam.

* Won his next six tournaments in Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami, Belgrade, Madrid and Rome. He did not lose again until June 3 when Federer ended his 41-match winning streak in 2011 in the French Open semi-finals.

* Beat Nadal to win his first Wimbledon title and replaced the Spaniard as the new world number one.

* Won a record fifth Masters title in a season when he won in Toronto, one of the lead-up events for the U.S. Open.

* Saved two match points to beat Federer in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open then defeated Nadal in the final to become just the seventh man to win three grand slams in a year since tennis turned professional in 1968.

