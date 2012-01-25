MELBOURNE Defending champion Novak Djokovic gritted his teeth after suffering a leg injury to grind down David Ferrer 6-4 7-6 6-1 at the Australian Open on Wednesday and set up an intriguing re-match of last year's final with Andy Murray.

Leading 2-1 in the second set of their quarter-final at Rod Laver Arena, Djokovic lurched awkwardly when chasing a ball to defend a break point, and grimaced in pain as he clutched his left leg.

Walking gingerly between points but still in full flight during play, the world number one survived a pulsating second set and stunned the nervous Spaniard by taking an early break in the third.

Fifth seed Ferrer doggedly chased down everything thrown at him but was powerless to stop Djokovic's charge as the Serbian found his range in devastating form to seal the last set in 30 minutes with an ace.

