NEW YORK Novak Djokovic battled to earn the love of a raucous crowd and then promptly used that energy to complete a stunning come-from-behind win over Roger Federer on Saturday to book a spot in the U.S. Open final.

With an Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd cheering on five-time U.S. Open winner Federer, world number one Djokovic stared down two match points and the Swiss master serving with a 5-3, 40-15 lead in the decisive fifth set.

But the top-seeded Serb darted far to his right to retrieve a big serve from Federer and whipped a cross-court forehand return for a startling winner to stay alive.

The crowd, poised to serenade Federer, seemed stunned as Djokovic spread his arms in an appeal for appreciation from the fans after his match-saving shot.

They then showered him with a well-deserved ovation, and Djokovic chuckled to himself as he went back to work, saving another match point and winning the last four games of an epic three-hour 51-minute showdown for a 6-7 4-6 6-3 6-2 7-5 win.

"I needed to get some energy from the crowd. It was normal to expect they were a little bit more on the side of Roger, maybe the greatest player ever. It was no surprise," Djokovic said. "But I thought at that certain moment I had to get some of the crowd energy behind me. And it worked."

The 24-year-old Serb improved to a remarkable 63-2 this season and ranked his latest victory as his best effort in a year where he has won nine titles, including the Australian Open and Wimbledon championships.

"It was definitely the biggest win of this year, one of the biggest wins of the career, under the circumstances," Djokovic said. "I was two sets down. Roger was in control, he was playing better and then I switched gears and I managed to play much better in three sets."

Djokovic said his huge service return that stemmed the tide was an all-or-nothing gamble.

"If it comes in, it comes in. It's a risk," said the Serb, who also fought off two match points to beat Federer in last year's semi-finals. "You are gambling. If it's out, you lost. If it's in you have a chance."

Federer, playing his first grand slam as a 30-year-old, seemed to lose his sting after seizing the lead with a pair of impeccable sets. The 16-time grand slam champion revived in the fifth set and took a 5-3 lead with a break in the eighth game.

But with his back to the wall, it was Djokovic who showed superior energy, focus and championship grit.

"This is the best year of my career by far, maybe the confidence level let's me go for that shot," he said. "I didn't think I'm going to lose. It's always important to stay calm, be positive and believe you can win."

