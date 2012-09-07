West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
NEW YORK American twin brothers Bob and Mike Bryan won the U.S. Open men's doubles title on Friday to capture a record-setting 12th grand slam doubles championship.
The duo beat India's Leander Paes and Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic 6-3 6-4 to capture their fourth U.S. Open title.
The second-seeded Bryans had entered the U.S. Open tied with Australia's Todd Woodbridge and Mark WoodfordeWoodford for 11 grand slam doubles titles.
"We looked up to the Woodies, and to steal all their records is unbelievable, because we idolise those guys," said Mike Bryan. "They're one of the reasons we play doubles. Just to be mentioned with those guys is pretty special."
(Reporting by Julin Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue)
Stoke City winger Ibrahim Afellay is uncertain where he will ply his trade next season, as there has been no movement in terms of extending his contract beyond the current campaign with the Premier League club.
MELBOURNE Golf has clung slavishly to its centuries-old traditions and long ignored growing calls for reform but the ancient sport will be nudged gently towards modernity at the inaugural World Super 6 tournament in Australia this week.