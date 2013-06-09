Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
PARIS Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina claimed their maiden grand slam title together by beating Italian top seeds Sara Errani and Roberta Vinci 7-5 6-2 in the French Open women's doubles final on Sunday.
The fourth-seed Russian pair, beaten by Errani and Vinci in the Australian Open semi-finals this year, clinched four games in succession in the second set, wrapping it up with a Vesnina overhead.
"Honestly, for us it's a surprise that we didn't drop a set for the whole tournament, because it was a really difficult tournament," Vesnina told a news conference.
The result marked the Russian pair's first victory against Vinci and Errani in five meetings.
"We really wanted to beat them finally, because it's really difficult to play against the same team and losing all the time," said Vesnina.
"For us it was a turning point this time. We were not thinking it was a final or a grand slam, we were just thinking that we have to beat them and we have to keep playing our game, not changing anything and believing in ourself."
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Kimi Raikkonen put Ferrari on top of the timesheets after the second day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Tuesday but world champions Mercedes still led the way on kilometres covered.