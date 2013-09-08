Leander Paes of India (R) and playing partner Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic pose with their trophy after they defeated Alexander Peya of Austria (L, rear) and Bruno Soares of Brazil in their men's doubles final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Leander Paes of India (R) looks on as playing partner Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic hits a return to Alexander Peya of Austria and Bruno Soares of Brazil in their men's doubles final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Leander Paes of India lifts playing partner Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic after they defeated Alexander Peya of Austria and Bruno Soares of Brazil in their men's doubles final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

NEW YORK Leander Paes and Radek Stepanek were convincing winners over Alexander Peya and Bruno Soares in the men's doubles final at the U.S. Open on Sunday.

The veteran India-Czech pairing of Paes and Stepanek dominated the championship match to record a 6-1 6-3 victory over their Austria-Brazil rivals in one hour and 12 minutes in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Paes, 40, won his third U.S. Open doubles title and the eighth major title of his career. It was Stepanek's second major doubles title after winning the 2012 Australian Open with Paes.

Peya and Soares had only two break points for the match and failed to convert either in their first final of a major championship.

Stepanek, 34, said he wanted their partnership to win the ATP World Tour Finals this year because it was the biggest trophy missing from Paes' collection.

"There is one thing we would like to achieve, and that's winning the world championships at the end of the year, because that's the trophy which is missing in Leander's showcase," Stepanek said.

"That's what I'm very focused on. That's what I would like to deliver to his showcase. Today with this win, we qualified for the Masters (Tour Finals).

"That's the first step. I'm very happy that the trophy is now in front of us and we are both enjoying it."

Paes rated the victory above the 2012 Australian Open title that earned him the career grand slam.

"This one is actually really, really special," he said. "For me, this one is probably even more special than the Australian Open win.

"In Australia I was going for a career slam, and that was something that Radek worked so hard to do. We achieved it. He did it for me.

"I have always said that tennis is such a blessed profession for us that you build friendships, you build camaraderie, you build a brotherhood."

(Editing by Gene Cherry)