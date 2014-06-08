Australia batsman Voges, spinner Doherty retire
MELBOURNE Australia batsman Adam Voges and spin bowler Xavier Doherty announced their retirements from international cricket at the end of the domestic Sheffield Shield season on Wednesday.
PARIS Hsieh Su-Wei and Peng Shuai beat Sara Errani and Roberta Vinci 6-4 6-1 at the French Open on Sunday to take their second grand slam title in the clash between the top seeded women.
Hsieh, of Taiwan, and China's Peng, both 28 and born four days apart, extended their win-loss record to 12-0 in doubles finals with their victory on the Paris clay, building on the Wimbledon title they lifted last year.
The Italian pairing, seeded second, had won four of the last eight grand slams, including the 2012 Roland Garros crown and this year's Australian Open.
"Don't be sad... you guys will win much more than us, so let us win this one," Peng said to her opponents at the trophy presentation on court. "It is the dream to win."
LONDON The old ringmaster has gone, pushed aside by Formula One's new American owners, and the marketing men have moved in with a mission to overhaul the circus and give spectators something more modern for their money.
Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli said it would take him a while to digest the 2-0 defeat at Leicester City on Tuesday which sent his team out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage and threatened to unravel a season that had promised so much.