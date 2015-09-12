Southgate wants time to solve England captaincy puzzle
Gareth Southgate needs more time to solve England's captaincy problem, the manager has said ahead of the team's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley on Sunday.
NEW YORK Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut became the first all-French duo to win the U.S. Open men's doubles title after easing past Britain's Jamie Murray and Australian John Peers 6-4 6-4 on Saturday.
In the second grand slam doubles final of the year for both pairs, Australian Open runners-up Herbert and Mahut finally collected their first trophy after breaking Murray and Peers on a sensational rally of close-range volleys at the net.
For Murray and Peers it was more disappointment after losing in the Wimbledon men's doubles final in July.
It was a long overdue success for the 33-year-old Mahut who has suffered numerous near misses over the years having lost 11 times at grand slams to the eventual champions, including on five occasions at the U.S. Open.
Hooker Jamie George was pleased with his cameos from the bench during England's Six Nations campaign but is aiming for a starting role heading into the 2019 World Cup in Japan.