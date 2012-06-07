Sara Errani of Italy returns the ball to Samantha Stosur of Australia during their women's semi-final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Underdog Sara Errani upset the heavy-hitting sixth seed Sam Stosur 7-5 1-6 6-3 at the French Open on Thursday to reach her first grand slam final.

The nimble-footed Italian, who stands only 1.64 metres tall, had been expected to struggle with Stosur's high, kicking serve and heavy topspin groundstrokes, but after losing the opening two games she quickly got on top.

She stepped inside the baseline to take the Stosur serve early and edged the first set with some deep, penetrating groundstrokes.

The Australian struck back, however, with a dominant display of power hitting in the second set which she wrapped up in only 36 minutes.

The 28-year-old Stosur might have hoped her experience would help her kick-on in the decider, but it was the favourite who tightened up and froze on the big stage.

The 21st seed claycourt specialist, who had already knocked out former champions Ana Ivanovic and Svetlana Kuznetsova, exchanged breaks with Stosur at the start of the decider before capitalising on a string of unforced errors to wrap up the match.

"I have no words, it is incredible," a teary-eyed Errani, who collapsed on to her back in her moment of victory, told an on court interviewer.

Errani will play the winner of Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova's semi-final against second seed Maria Sharapova on Saturday.

