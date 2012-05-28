Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Tobias Kamke of Germany during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Tobias Kamke of Germany during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Roger Federer of Switzerland waves after winning his match against Tobias Kamke of Germany during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Roger Federer netted a record-equalling 233rd grand slam victory when he beat German Tobias Kamke 6-2 7-5 6-3 in the first round of the French Open on Monday.

The third-seeded Swiss matched Jimmy Connors's professional era (since 1968) mark despite hitting some wayward shots against the world number 78 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Federer, looking to secure a record-breaking 17th grand slam title at Roland Garros, cantered through the first set and broke decisively in the 11th game of the second, wrapping it up with a forehand winner in less than two hours.

Next up for the former world number one is either Argentine David Nalbandian or Adrian Ungur of Romania.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)