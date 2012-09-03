Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return to Fernando Verdasco of Spain during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

NEW YORK Roger Federer was given a free ride into the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open when his fourth-round opponent Mardy Fish withdrew because of undisclosed health concerns on Monday.

The pair were due to clash on the Arthur Ashe Stadium centre court on Monday afternoon but tournament organisers announced Fish had notified them he was pulling out.

The American, seeded 23rd for the tournament, missed part of the season because of a heart ailment and received treatment for an unspecified illness after his gruelling third round win over Gilles Simon on Saturday night.

World number one Federer has not dropped a set in this year's U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows. The 31-year-old Swiss will now play Tomas Berdych after the Czech sixth seed thrashed Spain's Nicolas Almagro 7-6 6-4 6-1.

