NEW YORK Five-time U.S. Open champion Roger Federer gave evidence he could still be a force with a commanding 6-3 6-2 7-5 victory over Grega Zemlja of Slovenia in his opening match on Tuesday.

The Swiss master, who suffered a shock second-round loss at Wimbledon in June and entered the U.S. Open as the seventh seed, dominated the 62nd ranked Zemlja, ripping 35 winners and committing just 16 unforced errors in the 93-minute win.

The match had been scheduled to cap the Monday night program at Arthur Ashe Stadium but was postponed because of rain.

The 32-year-old Federer, winner of a record 17 grand slam singles titles, will next play Carlos Berlocq of Argentina, a 6-3 3-6 6-7 (6) 6-4 6-2 winner over Colombia's Santiago Giraldo.

Giraldo had led Berlocq 2-1 in the fourth set when Monday's rain forced them to complete their match on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue)