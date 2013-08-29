NEW YORK Roger Federer enjoyed a routine 6-3 6-2 6-1 win over Argentina's Carlos Berlocq in the second round of the U.S. Open on Thursday to stay on track for a mouthwatering early clash with Rafa Nadal.
The five-time U.S. Open champion needed just 95 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium court to dispatch his overmatched opponent and secure a spot in the third round on the year's final grand slam.
The Swiss master, the all-time leading grand slam singles winner with 17 titles, is seeded seventh after slipping in the rankings while hampered by injury and is on a collision course to meet world number two Nadal in the quarter-finals.
Federer will next play either 26th-seeded American Sam Querrey or Adrian Mannarino of France.
(Reporting by Larry Fine)