Fans wait to ask for autographs from Roger Federer of Switzerland after he defeated Carlos Berlocq of Argentina in their match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates after defeating Carlos Berlocq of Argentina in their match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Roger Federer of Switzerland (L) and Carlos Berlocq of Argentina shake hands after Federer won their match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Roger Federer of Switzerland serves to Carlos Berlocq of Argentina at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Carlos Berlocq of Argentina serves to Roger Federer of Switzerland at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Roger Federer of Switzerland returns to Carlos Berlocq of Argentina at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK Roger Federer enjoyed a routine 6-3 6-2 6-1 win over Argentina's Carlos Berlocq in the second round of the U.S. Open on Thursday to stay on track for a mouthwatering early clash with Rafa Nadal.

The five-time U.S. Open champion needed just 95 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium court to dispatch his overmatched opponent and secure a spot in the third round on the year's final grand slam.

The Swiss master, the all-time leading grand slam singles winner with 17 titles, is seeded seventh after slipping in the rankings while hampered by injury and is on a collision course to meet world number two Nadal in the quarter-finals.

Federer will next play either 26th-seeded American Sam Querrey or Adrian Mannarino of France.

(Reporting by Larry Fine)