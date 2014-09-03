Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates defeating Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in men's singles play following their match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK Second seed Roger Federer powered to a 6-4 6-3 6-2 win over Roberto Bautista on Tuesday, charging into the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open for the 10th time in 11 years.

The 26-year-old Spaniard was handed the unenviable task of trying to upset the 17-time grand slam winner on Arthur Ashe Stadium court, where the Swiss maestro has a dazzling 25-1 record under the Flushing Meadows floodlights.

It quickly became clear there would be no power shortage on Tuesday as Federer raced to a 5-1 lead in opening set then eased off the gas and coasted to an unflustered win in just under two hours.

Next up for the five-time U.S. Open champion is in-form Frenchman Gael Monfils, who earlier surprised seventh seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and has yet to drop a set on his way to the last eight.

