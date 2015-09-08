Sep 7, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Roger Federer of Switzerland (left) shakes hands with John Isner of the United States after their match on day eight of the 2015 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 7, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates after defeating John Isner of the United States on day eight of the 2015 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK Roger Federer cut down big-serving American John Isner in straight sets at the U.S. Open on Monday to claim an accustomed grand slam quarter-finals spot at Flushing Meadows.

The Swiss second seed, winner of a record 17 grand slam titles, beat 13th seed Isner 7-6(0) 7-6(6) 7-5 to set up a last eight clash against 12th-seeded Frenchman Richard Gasquet, who ousted sixth-seeded Czech Tomas Berdych in four sets.

The world number two will be contesting his 46th grand slam quarter-final.

Federer, who never lost his serve, held his own from the service line to thwart Isner and used his returning skills to derail a pair of long streaks enjoyed by the American.

The 34-year-old Federer closed out the two hour, 39 minute fourth-round match by breaking the six-foot-10-inch (2.08 metres) Isner's serve, ending the American's string of 108 consecutive service holds at the U.S. Open, dating back to the beginning of last year's championship.

His perfect scoreline in the opening set tiebreak snapped an even longer Isner streak.

In 429 tiebreakers played by Isner, he had never dropped one 7-0.

"Seven-love obviously is a pretty good score against John," said Federer.

(Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)