Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates after winning his first round match against Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Switzerland's Roger Federer stretches to hit a shot during his first round match against Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jason O'Brien

MELBOURNE A rampaging Roger Federer kicked off his 17th Australian Open campaign with a 6-2 6-1 6-2 demolition of Georgian battler Nikoloz Basilashvili to reach the second round on Monday.

The 17-times grand slam champion shone under the lights of Rod Laver Arena to wrap up the match in one hour and 12 minutes, putting on a clinic of clean hitting.

Federer struck 31 winners in the one-sided rout to preserve his perfect record of surviving the opening round at the year's first grand slam.

The Swiss world number three will next play Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)