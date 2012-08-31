David Ferrer of Spain serves to Igor Sijsling of the Netherlands during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Igor Sijsling of the Netherlands hits a return to David Ferrer of Spain during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

David Ferrer of Spain hits a return to Igor Sijsling of the Netherlands during their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK Fourth seed David Ferrer cruised into the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday with a 6-2 6-3 7-6 victory over Dutch qualifier Igor Sijsling.

The 30-year-old Spaniard sped through the first two sets and though he was tested hard in the third, he was always in control and clinched a convincing victory in two hours, seven minutes.

Ferrer, who reached the fourth round at Flushing Meadows a year ago, ran Sijsling ragged from the baseline as he raced to a two-sets lead in little over an hour.

World number 78 Sijsling raised his game in the third set and saved five match points but Ferrer won the tiebreak 14-12 to set up a match with former champion Lleyton Hewitt of Australia or Gilles Muller of Luxembourg.

(Editing by Steve Ginsburg)