Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
NEW YORK Spain's David Ferrer became the first man to reach the round of 16 at this year's U.S. Open when he defeated Kazakhstan qualifier Mikhail Kukushkin on Saturday.
Ferrer, seeded fourth after reaching the French Open final in June, dropped a set for the second match in a row but was otherwise untroubled in his 6-4 6-3 4-6 6-4 victory.
Kukushkin matched his best performance at a grand slam by reaching the third round but contributed to his own downfall by committing 66 unforced errors, almost twice as many as Ferrer.
The Spaniard was a semi-finalist at the U.S. Open in 2007 and again last year. His next opponent will be either Janko Tipsarevic or Jack Sock.
LONDON Under-fire Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger reacted to his side's humiliating 5-1 Champions League loss to Bayern Munich on Tuesday by blaming the referee.
Champions England face more of a burden of expectation than underdogs Scotland ahead of their Six Nations clash on Saturday, Scottish captain John Barclay said on Tuesday.