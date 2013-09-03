David Ferrer of Spain celebrates match point in defeating Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

NEW YORK David Ferrer battled his way into the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open on Monday with a hard-fought 7-6(2) 3-6 7-5 7-6(3) win over Serbia's Janko Tipsarevic.

Ferrer, seeded fourth, retained his composure after dropping the second set to win a gruelling slugfest that took nearly four hours to complete after being moved to one of the smaller showcourts because of a lengthy rain delay.

"It's a good court. I don't mind," Ferrer said.

"My goal is to win the matches as possible and to be consistent. Now I am in quarter-final. After tomorrow, I will play in centre court, perfect. If I do not, don't worry."

The tenacious Ferrer became the second Spaniard to reach the men's quarter-finals on Monday, joining Tommy Robredo who had upset former world number one Roger Federer.

Rafa Nadal later made it three Spaniards when he eased past Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber.

"It was a very tough match. Janko and me, we played a very good match. We had a lot of chances," Ferrer said.

"I think it was my best match this week.

"The key was in the third set. He was 5‑4, 40-love, three set points up. I don't know what would have happened if I lost that set."

Ferrer's next opponent will be French eighth seed Richard Gasquet who beat Canada's Milos Raonic in five sets.

Although Ferrer has not won a grand slam, the 31-year-old baseliner has proven himself to be one of the most consistent players on tour.

He has reached the quarter-finals or better at each of the last eight majors and was a finalist at the French Open in June.

