Vesnina upsets Kerber to set up Venus quarter-final
Russia's Elena Vesnina ousted German second seed Angelique Kerber 6-3 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California on Tuesday.
PARIS David Ferrer admitted he effectively 'threw in the towel' on the way to a 4-6 6-4 6-0 6-1 quarter-final defeat by defending champion Rafa Nadal at the French Open on Wednesday.
Ferrer, who beat the world number one in the Monte Carlo Masters claycourt quarter-finals this year, ran out of steam after taking charge of the first set.
"(In the second set) Rafael started playing a lot better, making fewer mistakes, and then it's like I threw in the towel," said the fifth-seed, who lost in the all-Spanish final aganst Nadal at Roland Garros last year.
"I don't usually do this, but I thought, I'm not going to be able to come back into the match. I thought, No, no, not against Rafa. He's such good a player."
Ferrer lost 13 of the last 14 games - and 10 in a row - as Nadal cruised towards a semi-final meeting with Wimbledon champion Andy Murray of Britain.
For someone who still managed to take a set off Nadal, who until then had yet to concede one in Paris this year, Ferrer was harsh on himself.
"I wouldn't even use the word 'frustration' you see. What I missed is perhaps strength or the appetite to win and the drive," he said.
"I lost my focus, and then I made so many mistakes. Well, of course everybody can make mistakes, but today... the third set is something I'd like to forget," he said.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alan Baldwin)
Russia's Elena Vesnina ousted German second seed Angelique Kerber 6-3 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California on Tuesday.
WELLINGTON With New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor ruled out of the second test, South Africa will focus their attack on the wicket of Kane Williamson, who held his side's innings together in the first match, said visiting captain Faf du Plessis on Wednesday.
Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal powered to third-round wins at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells on Tuesday to set up a mouth-watering rematch of their recent Australian Open final.