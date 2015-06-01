PARIS Spaniard David Ferrer slipped almost unnoticed into the French Open quarter-finals with a dismissive 6-2 6-2 6-4 win over Croatia's Marin Cilic on Monday.

The 33-year-old seventh seed was at his relentless best as he suffocated the more powerful Cilic, moving easily through to his sixth quarter-final at Roland Garros.

Ferrer, who lost to compatriot Rafa Nadal in the 2013 final, made only 14 unforced errors and Cilic simply did not have patience to grind it out, dropping serve five times.

Next up for Ferrer, one of only two Spaniards to reach the last 16, the lowest number since 1996, is either third seed Andy Murray or Frenchman Jeremy Chardy.

