Spain's David Ferrer hits a shot during his fourth round match against John Isner of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

MELBOURNE David Ferrer negated John Isner's booming serve to beat the towering American 6-4 6-4 7-5 and advance to his sixth Australian Open quarter-final on Monday.

The 33-year-old Spaniard, considered one of the best retrievers in the game, nullified the 2.08m (6'10") tall Isner's serve and broke once in each set to set up a quarter-final with either Australia's Bernard Tomic or second seed Andy Murray.

Isner has served the most aces (119) in the tournament and recorded the third fastest serve of 226 kph but with Ferrer's ability to return and run down balls, needed to put pressure on the eighth-seed's serve.

The 30-year-old American, however, only had three break-point opportunities the entire match, two of which were in the eighth game in the first set, but he wasted them all and Ferrer was able to win the important points when he needed to.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)