Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus serves to Serena Williams of the U.S. during their women's singles final match at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK A battling Victoria Azarenka won a second-set tiebreaker 8-6 over Serena Williams to send the U.S. Open women's final to a third set.

After losing the first set 7-5 on a windblown Arthur Ashe Stadium court, Azarenka found herself down 4-1 with defending champion Williams serving.

The determined Belarussian, who had double-faulted three times in losing her serve in the fifth game, broke the big-serving American three times to take the set to a tiebreaker.

Williams, who twice served to win the match, double-faulted on the last point of the game that made it 6-6 and forced the tiebreaker.

World number one Williams rushed out to a 3-1 lead in the decider, but the second-seeded Azarenka won five of the next six points to take charge at 6-4 before taking the tiebreaker when Williams belted a backhand too long.

It was a title rematch between Williams and Azarenka, won last year by the American 7-5 in the third set.

(Reporting by Larry Fine, Editing by Gene Cherry)